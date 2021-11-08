Slim4Life is ready to help you lose the weight starting with a free consultation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Are you frustrated with your weight, and anxious about holiday weight gain? Why not hit pause, and start the holidays with 20 pounds off, rather than 10 pounds on?

With Slim4life you could be down 20 pounds or more your first month, and ready for that first holiday photo. And what’s even better slim4life guarantees your weight loss!

Slim4life has an amazing offer for all of our Great Day KC viewers! Get “30 days, for only 30 dollars, and lose up to 30 lbs!” All services included. Call 833-SLIM-TODAY or visit one of Slim4life’s 8 Kansas and Missouri locations.

*This is a segment is sponsored by Slim4Life.