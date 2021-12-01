Start losing weight now and be down 20 pounds in a month with Slim4Life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Are you struggling with your weight and procrastinating until after the holidays. If you called Slim4Life today, you could be down 20 pounds in a month eating your way through the holidays and still losing weight. What’s even better is Slim4Life guarantees your weight loss, and makes New Year’s resolutions a thing of the past! Let’s meet 2 Slim4Life clients who’ve lost 90 lbs combined on the program and became great friends.

Slim4Life has an amazing offer for all our Great Day KC viewers! Call today for your free consultation and get “30 days, for only $30, and lose up to 30 lbs!”* all services included. *exclusive of products. Call 833-slim-today or visit Slim4Life.com and check out one of Slim4life’s 8 Kansas and Missouri locations. This was a sponsored segment by Slim4Life.