KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Take your career to the next level with Center for Behavioral Medicine. Joining us to share the opportunities currently available is Chief Operating Officer Megan Roedel.

She shares information on the benefits available as well as the positions that are currently open from RN’s to security to hospital support.

Visit MoCareers.mo.gov to learn more or you can submit your resume by emailing cbm.hr@dmh.mo.gov.