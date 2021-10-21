Synergy Services works to raise awareness of domestic abuse with help for survivors, programs for offenders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month. Today we’re shining a light on one Kansas City Organization that’s bringing about awareness of wear purple day. Synergy Services tells us why wear purple day helps survivors, and tells us how they work to help adults and children who have been abused. You can donate to synergy services at www.synergyservices.org/donate.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the 24-hour domestic violence hotline at 816-321-7050.

To learn more about Synergy Services and the work they do, visit www.SynergyServices.org, and to donate to help their mission to end domestic violence, visit www.SynergyServices.org/donate * This was a paid segment from Synergy Services