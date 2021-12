KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This is a sponsored segment from Sunflower Wellness Retreat. Fentanyl is a drug that is growing concern for the state of Missouri. It’s a drug that is often misunderstood, yet extremely dangerous. Scott Frankel, the C.O.O. from Sunflower Wellness Retreat sat down with me to explain.

If you know someone who needs help, please contact Sunflower Wellness Retreat today and call 855-730-8825. This was a sponsored segment by sunflower wellness retreat