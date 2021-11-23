Voted one of the Best Places to Work, Arvest Bank want to help you with your financial needs

Sponsored Content: Great Day KC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This next segment is sponsored by Arvest Bank. Arvest Bank wants you to know that you can rely on them for all of your financial needs. You can find all the consumer banking products you need. They were honored by the Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work, and a big part of that is their focus on the community. This year alone they have donated nearly a half a million dollars to organizations, and urge employees to get involved too.

Mark Larrabee, president of Arvest Bank Greater KC, says the best part of working at Arvest is the people. “We work really hard to hire good, nice people who are collaborative.”

For more information visit ArvestBank.com. *This segment was sponsored by Arvest Bank.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first