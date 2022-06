KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Her jewelry line goes by the name AJ Modernist and it’s filled with resin and brass statement earrings. Aimee Jones is the woman behind AJ Modernist, creating jewelry with an eye toward fun.

Check out her etsy shop at etsy.com/shop/AJModernist or on Instagram @aj_modernist.

Women Mean Business is a segment that highlights local, women-owned businesses and is sponsored by Shamrock Roofing and Construction.