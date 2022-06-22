KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From mantel pieces to table settings to themed looks for the season, they are experts in home decor. Meet owner Jen Lovercamp as we find out what the inspiration for summer home decor and a sneak peek at what’s trending next.

If you’re looking for new home decor ideas, visit Jentrie Home Decor. This weekend on June 25 from 9am-3pm they are hosting a Customer Appreciation Event. Check them out in Concordia, Mo. or visit them online at Jentrie.com.

Jentrie Home Decor is also the company responsible for all the decor on the Great Day KC set that changes out seasonally.