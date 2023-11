KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hokibar merges Japanese dishes with American-style and Hawaiian-style poké! The result is a fast-casual dining experience with a modern twist. Experience them yourself with a GREAT deal from FOX4BeOurGuest.com. We have a limited amount of $50 gift certificates for only $25. They have two locations, one in Country Club Plaza, the other in Overland Park.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction