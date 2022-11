KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don’t miss the 12th Annual Holiday Boutique happening at the Overland Park Convention Center November 17 – 20. This is the seasonal shopping event of the year with over 300 vendors offering the latest in holiday fashion, jewelry, decor, food, seasonal services & entertainment. Tickets are $15 at the door, and $13 online.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction