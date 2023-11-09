Posted: Nov 9, 2023 / 01:52 PM CST Updated: Nov 9, 2023 / 01:53 PM CST SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unlock your creative side while you mix and match the wide variety of prints for every season and even those everyday special occasions throughout the year. Visit Jentrie.com today to see their holiday and winter collection. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel