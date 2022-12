KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Ballet makes its return to the Kauffman Center For The Performing Arts to present ‘The Nutcracker’. The performance begins December 7th and run through December 24th. Hear from two of their R.O.A.D Scholars playing the roles of ‘Party Boy’ and ‘Baby Mice’. To purchase tickets, visit KCBallet.org

