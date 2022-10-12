KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s largest marathon, The Garmin Kansas City Marathon, returns for this Saturday, October 15th at the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art. It’s the biggest road race in Kansas City and serves as the largest annual fundraiser for the Kansas City Sports Commission. Elliot Scott, Director of Marketing and Communications, stopped by Great Day KC with more details of the marathon route and levels runners can participate in.

