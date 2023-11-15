Posted: Nov 15, 2023 / 02:28 PM CST Updated: Nov 15, 2023 / 02:28 PM CST SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Join other families as they participate in the Thanksgiving Day 5K Run & Family Stroll presented by T-Mobile. It’s Thursday, Nov 23 at Aspiria. The 5K starts at 9AM, with the kids fun run at 10AM. Visit TDayRun.org for more. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel