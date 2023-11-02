Posted: Nov 2, 2023 / 01:25 PM CDT Updated: Nov 2, 2023 / 01:25 PM CDT SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Home generators can be a great resource and source of comfort, keeping your family safe and the power running during outages. KB Complete joins us on the benefits and the importance of routine checks to keep the power going Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel