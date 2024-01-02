Posted: Jan 2, 2024 / 02:51 PM CST Updated: Jan 2, 2024 / 02:51 PM CST SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For a limited time, you can experience UltraSlim® for only $59 as part of Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo®’s New Year Special! Discover more at KCUltraSlim.com today. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel