KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Located only in Olathe, Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo has the UltraSlim technology. Their FDA Cleared UltraSlim fat loss technology can drain an average of 54.1 ounces of fat off of the waist, hips, and thighs in 32 minutes. Dr. Jeremy Landry, president of Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo and his daughter Kinsley, are joining us today to demonstrate how it works.

