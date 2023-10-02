Posted: Oct 2, 2023 / 12:25 PM CDT Updated: Oct 2, 2023 / 12:25 PM CDT SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo — With great pay and great benefits, Lansing Correctional Facility is the perfect place to have your career flourish. Benefits start from day 1 and there’s plenty of room for career advancement. Get started at LCFCareers.net today. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel