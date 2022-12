KANSAS CITY, Mo — MITSU SATO HAIR ACADEMY is proud to be a Wella Signature School. With this designation, MSHA joins a global network of more than 180,000 Wella salons in 110 countries, and its cosmetology students will receive many beneficial Wella resources, including advanced education, experience with a variety of high-end product lines and modern techniques, career assistance and professional connections.

