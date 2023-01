KANSAS CITY, Mo – Monster Jam comes to Kansas City this weekend Saturday, January 14th, and Sunday, January 15th! There are three show times: Saturday at 1 pm, Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 1 pm. This is an action-packed motorsport experience for families for an adrenaline-charged weekend! Celebrating its 30th anniversary, this event features world-class athletes in intense competitions of speed and skill.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction