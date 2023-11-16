Posted: Nov 16, 2023 / 02:56 PM CST Updated: Nov 16, 2023 / 02:56 PM CST SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Let Murrell Homes guide you on your path to home ownership or selling off your current property. Through consistent work, education, and experience they strive to lead the Real Estate industry here in our city and beyond. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel