KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Theatre and Restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas, offers live theatre shows and fine dining in a state-of-the-art theater. Broadway and television stars take the stage in a highly produced, contemporary production. It’s a great night out, with delicious dinner options prepared by culinary chefs and a list of specialty desserts and cocktails. Check out Condo-monium with Brady Bunch star Barry Williams now running through April 16.

