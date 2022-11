KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Oak Park Mall will host another gift card giveaway just in time for Black Friday (Nov. 25). Four stores will participate in the giveaway, offering $25 gift cards to the first 25 people in line at each store. Sean Phillips, Senior Marketing Director at the Oak Park Mall, gives a preview of what shoppers can expect and trending gift ideas for the holiday.

