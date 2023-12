KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each week, Oak Park Mall is sharing must-have gift ideas for the holiday season. Today’s feature is Gearhead Outfitters , but they’re also sharing news on how you can win BIG yourself with an awesome shopping spree. Text DREAM2023 to 913-386-1566 today! Also, visit ShopOakParkMall.com to schedule your visit with Santa.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction