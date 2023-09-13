Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
80°
WATCH NOW
FOX4 News at Noon
Sign Up
Kansas City
80°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
Politics
Politics from The Hill
4 The People
Ralph Yarl Shooting
Missouri News
Kansas News
Business
National News
Saving Smart
Kansas City Traffic & Live Coverage
Kansas City Area Gas Prices
Marijuana in Missouri
Health
Education
Entertainment
Hometown Heroes
Community
You Matter
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weather
Weather Forecast
Joe’s Weather Blog
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Maps
Allergy Report: Kansas City Metro
Farm, Lawn & Garden Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Closings and Delays
Closings Instructions
Sign Up to Submit a Closing
Sports
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Sporting KC
Kansas City Current
College
High School Sports
NASCAR
2026 World Cup
Watch FOX4
Watch FOX4 Newscasts
Breaking News Livestream
More Video
FOX4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Mornings
Contests
Recipes
Tell Me Something Good
Remarkable Women
Pay It Forward
Zip Trips
Great Day KC
See All Great Day KC Stories
Great Day KC Team
Great Day KC Gift Guide
Contact Great Day KC
Price Chopper Recipes
Nominate a veteran for Salute to Service
Be Our Guest
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
About
Contact Us
FOX4 Newsletters
FOX4KC Mobile Apps
FOX4 News Team
Closed Captioning Info
Speaking Engagement Request
Community Calendar
FOX4 Love Fund
Band of Angels
Make A Difference
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
FOX4 Jobs Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
FOX4 News Careers
Search
Please enter a search term.
Sponsored Content: Pathway To Hope
Helping Those Living With Mental Illness
Top Sponsored Content: Pathway To Hope Headlines
Trending Stories
Lawsuit blames Liberty Schools for student’s death
Truck driver strikes Olathe bridge
Shots fired as KC homeowner chases away thieves
Joe’s Blog: Why KC-area really needs some rain
New details after Overland Park police chief resigns
KC bar among best places in US to enjoy champagne
Kansas City Area Events