KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More preventative tips to consider so you’re not left in the dark from a storm. Local HGTV star Matt Blashaw shares advice on keeping your power on in severe weather.

He shares his own experience during a recent tornado when he lost power overnight and couldn’t fix it despite being a contractor by trade. Since then he has added a propane powered generator installed by an electrician. He loves that it senses when the power goes out and immediately turns on.

He adds that now is the time to get your furnace checked in preparation for winter, and don’t forget to trim your trees that could knock out power or do even worse damage.

For more information go to Propane.com/formyhome.