KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bring home the iconic Plaza III into your home! Great steaks, seasonings, à la carte sides and the famous steak soup are now available for purchase and can be delivered directly to your front door. Now through Dec. 12, you can save 20% with the code FOX4PLAZAIII at BestOfPlazaIII.com today

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction