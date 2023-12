KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens, holiday lights turn Kansas City’s botanical garden into a winter wonderland. This year, Quixotic will transform the Conservatory (located in the Visitor Center) into Crystal Chambers. While the surrounding world sinks softly into a season of hibernation, uncover a new world beneath the frost. It’s open Wednesdays Through Sundays through December 30th.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction