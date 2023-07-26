KANSAS CITY, Mo – For this week’s PRICE CHOPPER recipe, Toni whips up a delicious Baby Greens & Salmon Salad. To learn more recipes and to see weekly deals, visit mypricechopper.com.

Baby Greens & Salmon Salad

Prep: 15 minutes plus standing • Bake: 20 minutes • Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 skinless salmon fillet (about 24 ounces)

2 tsp Himalayan pink salt with black pepper and garlic all purpose seasoning

4 large eggs

6 cups packed baby greens such as arugula, red leaf lettuce and baby spinach

1 cup sugar snap peas, halved on bias

1/3 cup lemon Dijon vinaigrette

Step1 – Preheat oven to 375°; line rimmed baking pan with parchment paper. Place salmon on prepared pan and sprinkle with seasoning; bake 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145°. Transfer to cutting board and let stand 10 minutes; flake into 2-inch pieces with fork.

Step 2- Fill medium bowl with ice and cold water. In medium saucepot, heat 6 cups water to a boil over high heat; with spoon, carefully lower eggs into water. Reduce heat to medium; gently simmer 7 minutes. With slotted spoon, transfer eggs to ice water; once cool, peel and cut lengthwise in half.

Step 3 – In large bowl, toss greens, snap peas, watercress, and vinaigrette. Makes about 6 cups.

Serve greens mixture topped with salmon and eggs.