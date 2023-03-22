KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN Recipe demo, Toni tackles the Basked Teriyaki Egg Rolls! Get the ingredients you need at MyPriceChopper.com
Prep: 35 minutes plus cooling
Bake: 25 minutes
Serves: 10
INGREDIENTS
- Nonstick olive oil cooking spray
- 2 tsp. canola oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced.
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 1 package (16 ounces) coleslaw mix
- ⅓ cup lower sodium teriyaki sauce
- ⅓ cup chopped green onions
- 20 egg roll wrappers
- Less-sodium soy sauce and/or sweet red chili sauce for serving (optional)
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400°; spray rimmed baking pan with cooking spray. Heat oil in large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, cook 2 minutes or until fragrant, stirring frequently. Add chicken; cook 8 minutes or until browned, breaking up chicken with side of spoon.
- Reduce heat to medium. Stir in coleslaw and teriyaki sauce; cook 5 minutes or until coleslaw is heated through and tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir in onions; cool 10 minutes.
- Place wrappers on work surface with 1 corner of each facing you; place about 1/4 cup chicken mixture in center of each wrapper. Brush edges of wrappers with water; fold bottom corner over filling, roll up tightly twice, fold in sides and roll up tightly. Place on prepared pan; spray generously with cooking spray.
- Bake egg rolls 15 minutes; turn and bake 10 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Serve with sauces for dipping, if desired.