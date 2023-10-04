KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time for our dish of the week, sponsored through our friends over at Price Chopper. Each week, Toni will tackle a new recipe, that you at home can do as well. Today she is making Breakfast Tortilla Pizza.
Breakfast Tortilla Pizza
SERVINGS: 4
PREP TIME: 15M
COOK TIME: 10M
DESCRIPTION
Start your day with a breakfast pizza that combines all your breakfast favorites, from crispy bacon and eggs to gooey cheese, on a crispy tortilla crust. It’s ideal for those busy mornings or when you want to treat yourself to a delightful morning indulgence. Found in the Gatherings Summer 2023 magazine.
INGREDIENTS:
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 4 (8-inch) whole wheat tortillas
- 1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese
- ½ bunch asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces
- ½ cup chopped leftover or cooked ham
- 4 large eggs
- 1/3 cup chopped Roma tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Hot sauce (optional)
DIRECTIONS
- Adjust 2 oven racks to top and bottom position; preheat oven to 400°. Spray 2 rimmed baking pans with cooking spray.
- Place tortillas on prepared pans; sprinkle with cheese, asparagus and ham. Crack 1 egg in center of each pizza; bake 10 minutes or until egg whites are cooked through and yolks are slightly soft or to desired doneness, carefully rotating pans between upper and lower racks halfway through baking.
- Serve pizzas sprinkled with tomatoes, chives and pepper along with hot sauce, if desired.