KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time for our dish of the week, sponsored through our friends over at Price Chopper. Each week, Toni will tackle a new recipe, that you at home can do as well. Today she is making Breakfast Tortilla Pizza.

Breakfast Tortilla Pizza

SERVINGS: 4

PREP TIME: 15M

COOK TIME: 10M

DESCRIPTION

Start your day with a breakfast pizza that combines all your breakfast favorites, from crispy bacon and eggs to gooey cheese, on a crispy tortilla crust. It’s ideal for those busy mornings or when you want to treat yourself to a delightful morning indulgence. Found in the Gatherings Summer 2023 magazine.

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray

4 (8-inch) whole wheat tortillas

1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese

½ bunch asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

½ cup chopped leftover or cooked ham

4 large eggs

1/3 cup chopped Roma tomatoes

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Hot sauce (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Adjust 2 oven racks to top and bottom position; preheat oven to 400°. Spray 2 rimmed baking pans with cooking spray. Place tortillas on prepared pans; sprinkle with cheese, asparagus and ham. Crack 1 egg in center of each pizza; bake 10 minutes or until egg whites are cooked through and yolks are slightly soft or to desired doneness, carefully rotating pans between upper and lower racks halfway through baking. Serve pizzas sprinkled with tomatoes, chives and pepper along with hot sauce, if desired.