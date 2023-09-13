KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get creative with your kids breakfast! This easy to do recipe is fun and flavorful and will wow the kids and fuel them for their busy day! Make yours today thanks to Price Chopper. Visit, mypricechopper.com

Breakfast Waffle Pencils

Prep: 15 minutes

Bake: 7 minutes

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

4 multigrain or regular waffles, each cut into a 4 x 2-inch rectangle

1 slice 100% whole wheat bread, crusts removed, quartered diagonally and each triangle trimmed to 2 inches across

4 semisweet chocolate chips

¼ cup chopped strawberries

1/3 cup maple syrup

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375°. Place waffles and bread pieces on rimmed baking pan; bake 7 minutes or until golden brown and toasted. Place waffles on 4 plates; on 1 short end of waffles, arrange bread pieces and chocolate chips to create “pencil tip.” On opposite short end of waffles, arrange strawberries to create “eraser.” Serve waffle pencils drizzled with maple syrup.

Found in the Summer Gatherings 2023 magazine.