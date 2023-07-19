KANSAS CITY, Mo – In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN, Toni whips up a delicious sweet treat, Cannoli Dip. To learn more about recipes and deals visit, mypricechopper.com.
Cannoli Dip
Serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- ½ cup Neufchâtel cheese, softened
- ½ cup part-skim ricotta cheese
- 3 Tbsp. powdered sugar
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 Tbsp. semisweet mini chocolate chips
- 5 whole sheets graham crackers, separated
DIRECTIONS
- In medium bowl, beat Neufchâtel cheese, ricotta cheese, sugar and vanilla extract with mixer on high speed 3 minutes or until very light and fluffy, scraping bowl occasionally with rubber spatula. Makes about 1 1/4 cups.
- Serve dip sprinkled with chocolate chips along with graham crackers.