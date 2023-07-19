KANSAS CITY, Mo – In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN, Toni whips up a delicious sweet treat, Cannoli Dip. To learn more about recipes and deals visit, mypricechopper.com.

Cannoli Dip

Serves: 4

Prep: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

  • ½ cup Neufchâtel cheese, softened
  • ½ cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 3 Tbsp. powdered sugar
  • 2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 Tbsp. semisweet mini chocolate chips
  • 5 whole sheets graham crackers, separated

DIRECTIONS

  1.   In medium bowl, beat Neufchâtel cheese, ricotta cheese, sugar and vanilla extract with mixer on high speed 3 minutes or until very light and fluffy, scraping bowl occasionally with rubber spatula. Makes about 1 1/4 cups.
  2.  Serve dip sprinkled with chocolate chips along with graham crackers.