KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN recipe, Toni whips up the Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Dip. Find this recipe, and great deals, at mypricechopper.com
Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Dip
Prep: 20 minutes • Bake/Broil: 30 minutes • Serves: 12
1 can (10 ounces) medium or hot red enchilada sauce
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese
1 cup light sour cream
2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chiles, drained
1 package (8 ounces) fancy shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1 whole rotisserie chicken, skin removed, meat shredded (about 3 1/2 cups)
1 tsp. chopped fresh cilantro
1 bag (12 ounces) white corn tortilla chips
1. Preheat oven to 350°. In medium saucepan, cook enchilada sauce and cream cheese over medium heat 3 minutes or until smooth, whisking constantly; remove from heat. Whisk in sour cream and lime juice; fold in tomatoes, 1 cup Cheddar cheese and chicken. Makes about 6 cups.
2. Transfer chicken mixture to 2-quart baking dish. Bake dip 25 minutes or until edges are bubbly; sprinkle with remaining 1 cup Cheddar cheese and broil 5 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle with cilantro; serve with tortilla chips.
Approximate nutritional values per serving: 411 Calories, 27g Fat (13g Saturated), 86mg Cholesterol, 661mg Sodium, 22g Carbohydrates, 1g Fiber, 18g Protein