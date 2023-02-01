KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN recipe, Toni whips up the Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Dip. Find this recipe, and great deals, at mypricechopper.com

Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Dip

Prep: 20 minutes • Bake/Broil: 30 minutes • Serves: 12

1 can (10 ounces) medium or hot red enchilada sauce

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese

1 cup light sour cream

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chiles, drained

1 package (8 ounces) fancy shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1 whole rotisserie chicken, skin removed, meat shredded (about 3 1/2 cups)

1 tsp. chopped fresh cilantro

1 bag (12 ounces) white corn tortilla chips

1. Preheat oven to 350°. In medium saucepan, cook enchilada sauce and cream cheese over medium heat 3 minutes or until smooth, whisking constantly; remove from heat. Whisk in sour cream and lime juice; fold in tomatoes, 1 cup Cheddar cheese and chicken. Makes about 6 cups.

2. Transfer chicken mixture to 2-quart baking dish. Bake dip 25 minutes or until edges are bubbly; sprinkle with remaining 1 cup Cheddar cheese and broil 5 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle with cilantro; serve with tortilla chips.

Approximate nutritional values per serving: 411 Calories, 27g Fat (13g Saturated), 86mg Cholesterol, 661mg Sodium, 22g Carbohydrates, 1g Fiber, 18g Protein