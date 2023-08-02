KANSAS CITY, Mo – In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN, Toni whips up a delicious Creamy Summer Slaw.
Try the recipe for yourself using the directions below! For more recipes and great deals, visit mypricechopper.com.
Creamy Summer Slaw
Prep: 20 minutes
Serves: 4
INGREDIENTS
- 1/3 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/8 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
- 2 cups thinly sliced green cabbage
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1 cup sugar snap peas, thinly sliced lengthwise
DIRECTIONS
- In large bowl, whisk yogurt, lemon juice, honey, vinegar, chives, salt, crushed red pepper and black pepper.
- Add cabbage, carrots and peas; toss. Makes about 4 cups.