KANSAS CITY, Mo – In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN, Toni whips up a delicious Creamy Summer Slaw.

Try the recipe for yourself using the directions below! For more recipes and great deals, visit mypricechopper.com.

Creamy Summer Slaw

Prep: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/3 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
  • ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/8 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
  • 2 cups thinly sliced green cabbage
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 1 cup sugar snap peas, thinly sliced lengthwise

DIRECTIONS

  1. In large bowl, whisk yogurt, lemon juice, honey, vinegar, chives, salt, crushed red pepper and black pepper.
  2. Add cabbage, carrots and peas; toss. Makes about 4 cups.