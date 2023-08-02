KANSAS CITY, Mo – In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN, Toni whips up a delicious Creamy Summer Slaw.

Try the recipe for yourself using the directions below! For more recipes and great deals, visit mypricechopper.com.

Creamy Summer Slaw

Prep: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/8 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

2 cups thinly sliced green cabbage

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup sugar snap peas, thinly sliced lengthwise

DIRECTIONS

In large bowl, whisk yogurt, lemon juice, honey, vinegar, chives, salt, crushed red pepper and black pepper. Add cabbage, carrots and peas; toss. Makes about 4 cups.