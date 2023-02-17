KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN recipe, Toni makes delicious Cucumber-Hummus Cups. Find this recipe, and great deals, at mypricechopper.com

Cucumber-Hummus Cups

Prep: 25 minutes • Serves: 4

1 English cucumber, ends trimmed, cut crosswise into ¾-inch-thick slices

1/2 cup garlic hummus

1/4 cup finely chopped carrots

3 cherry tomatoes, quartered

2 tablespoons finely crushed pita chips

1. With 1/2 teaspoon measuring spoon, starting on 1 cut side of each cucumber slice, carefully scoop out and discard center, making sure bottom and sides of slices are intact.

2. In small bowl, stir hummus and carrots. Transfer hummus mixture to small zip-top plastic bag; snip off bottom corner. Makes about 3/4 cup.

3. Fill cucumber cups with hummus mixture; top with tomatoes and sprinkle with chips. Makes 12 cups.

Approximate nutritional values per serving (3 cups): 100 Calories, 6g Fat (1g Saturated), 0mg Cholesterol, 170mg Sodium, 10g Carbohydrates, 2g Fiber, 2g Sugars, 3g Protein