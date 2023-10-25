KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Say hello to your new favorite breakfast – Egg Frittata Muffins! Whip up a batch, thanks to Price Chopper, for a quick grab-and-go breakfast on busy mornings, or savor them leisurely during a weekend brunch with friends and family. Found in the Gatherings Summer 2023 magazine.
Egg Frittata Muffins
SERVINGS: 4
PREP TIME: 20M plus cooling
COOK TIME: 20M
INGREDIENTS:
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 3 slices turkey bacon, cut crosswise into ¼-inch pieces
- ½ red bell pepper, diced
- ½ small red onion, sliced
- ¾ cups sliced white mushrooms (about 8 small)
- 1 cup loosely packed baby spinach, chopped
- 8 teaspoons shredded Cheddar cheese
- 7 large eggs
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
-
-
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 8 standard muffin cups with cooking spray.
- In large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat 5 minutes. Add bell pepper, onion and mushrooms; cook 5 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and stir in spinach. Evenly divide mixture into prepared muffin cups and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon cheese.
- In medium bowl, whisk together eggs and pepper; evenly pour over cheese in muffin cups.
- Bake 20 minutes or until tops are lightly browned and internal temperature reaches 145°. Cool in pan 5 minutes, then invert onto plate. Makes 8 frittatas.