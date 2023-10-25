KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Say hello to your new favorite breakfast – Egg Frittata Muffins! Whip up a batch, thanks to Price Chopper, for a quick grab-and-go breakfast on busy mornings, or savor them leisurely during a weekend brunch with friends and family. Found in the Gatherings Summer 2023 magazine.

Egg Frittata Muffins

SERVINGS: 4

PREP TIME: 20M plus cooling

COOK TIME: 20M

INGREDIENTS:

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 3 slices turkey bacon, cut crosswise into ¼-inch pieces
  • ½ red bell pepper, diced
  • ½ small red onion, sliced
  • ¾ cups sliced white mushrooms (about 8 small)
  • 1 cup loosely packed baby spinach, chopped
  • 8 teaspoons shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 7 large eggs
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 8 standard muffin cups with cooking spray.
  2. In large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat 5 minutes. Add bell pepper, onion and mushrooms; cook 5 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and stir in spinach. Evenly divide mixture into prepared muffin cups and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon cheese.
  3. In medium bowl, whisk together eggs and pepper; evenly pour over cheese in muffin cups.
  4. Bake 20 minutes or until tops are lightly browned and internal temperature reaches 145°. Cool in pan 5 minutes, then invert onto plate. Makes 8 frittatas.