KANSAS CITY, Mo – In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN recipe, Toni makes Fish Dippers with Lemon-Chive Dipping Sauce. Find this recipe, and great deals, at mypricechopper.com.

Serves: 4

Prep: 25 minutes

Bake: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

Fish Dippers

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 pound fresh cod fillets (or other white fish such as tilapia, catfish or haddock)
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. paprika
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. ground black pepper

Lemon-Chive Dipping Sauce

  • 1/2       cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1/3       cup light olive oil mayo
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

DIRECTIONS

  1.  Fish Dippers: Preheat oven to 425°; spray rimmed baking pan with cooking spray. Cut fillets into 4 x 1-inch sticks.
  •  In wide, shallow dish, whisk eggs; place flour in separate wide, shallow dish. In third wide, shallow dish, stir breadcrumbs, garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper.
  •  Dip fish sticks in flour, shaking off excess, then in eggs, then in breadcrumb mixture, patting lightly so mixture adheres; place on prepared pan. Bake fish sticks 15 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp and internal temperature reaches 145°, turning once. Makes about 16 fish dippers.
  •  Lemon-Chive Dipping Sauce: In small bowl, stir all ingredients. Makes about 1 cup.
  •  Serve Fish Dippers with Lemon-Chive Dipping Sauce.