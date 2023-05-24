KANSAS CITY, Mo – In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN recipe, Toni makes Fish Dippers with Lemon-Chive Dipping Sauce. Find this recipe, and great deals, at mypricechopper.com.
Serves: 4
Prep: 25 minutes
Bake: 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS
Fish Dippers
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 pound fresh cod fillets (or other white fish such as tilapia, catfish or haddock)
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. paprika
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
Lemon-Chive Dipping Sauce
- 1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1/3 cup light olive oil mayo
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
DIRECTIONS
- Fish Dippers: Preheat oven to 425°; spray rimmed baking pan with cooking spray. Cut fillets into 4 x 1-inch sticks.
- In wide, shallow dish, whisk eggs; place flour in separate wide, shallow dish. In third wide, shallow dish, stir breadcrumbs, garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper.
- Dip fish sticks in flour, shaking off excess, then in eggs, then in breadcrumb mixture, patting lightly so mixture adheres; place on prepared pan. Bake fish sticks 15 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp and internal temperature reaches 145°, turning once. Makes about 16 fish dippers.
- Lemon-Chive Dipping Sauce: In small bowl, stir all ingredients. Makes about 1 cup.
- Serve Fish Dippers with Lemon-Chive Dipping Sauce.