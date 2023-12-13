KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Enjoy the rich, spiced flavors of this Gingerbread Mousse, made with creamy almond butter, coconut milk, and a hint of molasses. Topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs, this airy dessert is a delightful treat for any occasion. Visit mypricechopper.com for the ingredients. Find in the Gatherings Holiday 2023.
DIRECTIONS
- In medium bowl, whisk almond butter, coconut milk, syrup, pumpkin pie spice, molasses and vanilla extract until smooth.
- In separate medium bowl, with mixer on high speed, whip bean liquid and cream of tartar 5 minutes or until stiff peaks form; gently fold into coconut milk mixture. Divide mousse into four (4-ounce) glasses; refrigerate 1 hour.
- Top mousse with whipped topping; sprinkle with graham crackers.