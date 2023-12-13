KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Enjoy the rich, spiced flavors of this Gingerbread Mousse, made with creamy almond butter, coconut milk, and a hint of molasses. Topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs, this airy dessert is a delightful treat for any occasion. Visit mypricechopper.com for the ingredients. Find in the Gatherings Holiday 2023.

DIRECTIONS

In medium bowl, whisk almond butter, coconut milk, syrup, pumpkin pie spice, molasses and vanilla extract until smooth. In separate medium bowl, with mixer on high speed, whip bean liquid and cream of tartar 5 minutes or until stiff peaks form; gently fold into coconut milk mixture. Divide mousse into four (4-ounce) glasses; refrigerate 1 hour. Top mousse with whipped topping; sprinkle with graham crackers.