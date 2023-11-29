KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebrate fall’s harvest with Homemade Apple Cider, brimming with the comforting aromas of simmered apples, oranges, and warm spices. This flavorful beverage can be enjoyed warm, sweetened with maple syrup or brown sugar, and even given a spirited kick with the addition of rye whiskey or rum for an adult twist on this classic favorite. Found in the Gatherings Holiday 2023. Visit MyPriceChopper.com

DIRECTIONS

Add the apples, oranges, and spices to a large stockpot. Cover with water, leaving about an inch or two of space at the top of the stockpot. Heat the cider over high heat until it reaches a simmer, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for about 2 hours, or until the apples are completely soft. Using a potato masher or a wooden spoon, mash all of the apples and oranges against the side of the stockpot to release more of their flavors, then cover and simmer for 1 more hour. Using a fine-mesh strainer or a cheesecloth, strain out all of the solids (apples, oranges, spices), pressing them against the strainer to release all of their juices. Discard the solids. Stir in your desired amount of maple syrup or brown sugar, to taste. Serve warm. NOTE: Make this recipe alcoholic by adding rye whiskey or rum.