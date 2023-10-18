KANSAS CITY, Mo — Take veggies to new heights with this Price Chopper recipe that has smoky notes from the grill, sweetness from honey, and creaminess from goat cheese.

No matter the occasion, this satisfying summertime salad will surely impress at your next cookout or when you crave a refreshing and hassle-free meal. Find it in the Gatherings Summer 2023 magazine.

Honey-Glazed Grilled Vegetable & Goat Cheese Salad

SERVINGS: 8

PREP TIME: 15M plus cooling

COOK TIME: 10M

INGREDIENTS:

¼ cup honey

¼ cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup unsalted butter

3 large heirloom tomatoes, halved lengthwise

2 large yellow squash, halved lengthwise

2 large zucchini, halved lengthwise

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 log (4 ounces) goat cheese, crumbled

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In small saucepot, cook honey, sugar and butter over medium heat 3 minutes, whisking constantly. Makes about 1/2 cup.

2. Sprinkle tomatoes, squash and zucchini with salt and pepper; brush 1 side of vegetables with honey mixture. Place vegetables, honey side down, on hot grill rack; cover and cook squash and zucchini 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender, removing tomatoes after 5 minutes, turning once and brushing with honey mixture halfway through cooking.

3. Transfer vegetables to cutting board; cool 10 minutes and coarsely chop. Makes about 8 cups.

4. Serve vegetables sprinkled with cheese.