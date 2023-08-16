KANSAS CITY, MO – In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN, Toni whips up a delicious breakfast sandwich that is kid-friendly and easy to make. Follow this make-ahead Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich recipe below. To learn more recipes, visit mypricechopper.com.
Kid-Friendly Make-Ahead Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches
Prep: 15 minutes
Microwave: 1 minute 45 seconds
Serves: 6
INGREDIENTS
6 large eggs
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 package (13.2 ounces) 5 super grain or regular English muffins, split horizontally
12 slices Black Forest uncured Ham
6 slices mild Cheddar cheese
DIRECTIONS
- In medium bowl, whisk eggs and salt. In large nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add egg mixture; cook 4 minutes or to desired doneness, stirring occasionally to scramble.
- Toast English muffins. Top bottom halves of English muffins with eggs, ham, cheese and top halves of English muffins. Wrap each sandwich tightly with plastic wrap; place sandwiches in large freezer-safe zip-top plastic bag. Seal bag, pressing out excess air; freeze up to 1 month.
- Unwrap 1 sandwich; wrap loosely with paper towel. Heat in microwave oven on high 1 minute 45 seconds or until heated through and cheese melts.