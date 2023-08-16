KANSAS CITY, MO – In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN, Toni whips up a delicious breakfast sandwich that is kid-friendly and easy to make. Follow this make-ahead Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich recipe below. To learn more recipes, visit mypricechopper.com.

Kid-Friendly Make-Ahead Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches

Prep: 15 minutes

Microwave: 1 minute 45 seconds

Serves: 6

INGREDIENTS

6 large eggs

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 package (13.2 ounces) 5 super grain or regular English muffins, split horizontally

12 slices Black Forest uncured Ham

6 slices mild Cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS

  1.  In medium bowl, whisk eggs and salt. In large nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add egg mixture; cook 4 minutes or to desired doneness, stirring occasionally to scramble.
  2.  Toast English muffins. Top bottom halves of English muffins with eggs, ham, cheese and top halves of English muffins. Wrap each sandwich tightly with plastic wrap; place sandwiches in large freezer-safe zip-top plastic bag. Seal bag, pressing out excess air; freeze up to 1 month.
  3.  Unwrap 1 sandwich; wrap loosely with paper towel. Heat in microwave oven on high 1 minute 45 seconds or until heated through and cheese melts.