KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week’s Price Chopper Kitchen, Toni whips up another delicious recipe. Learn how to make a healthy and delicious fruit-filled salad.

KIWI, CLEMENTINE & BLACKBERRY SALAD WITH CREAMY POPPY SEED DRESSING

Prep: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

 INGREDIENTS

  • 1/2 cup – Unsalted Pepitas
  • 1/2 cup – Plain, Nonfat Greek Yogurt
  • 2 Tbsp – Raw Honey
  • 2 Tbsp – Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 1 Tbsp – Grapeseed Oil
  • 1 tsp – Poppy Seeds
  • 2 Clementines
  • 2 Kiwis
  • 4 and 1/2 cups – Spring Mix Salad Greens
  • 1 and 1/2 cups – Halved Blackberries

 DIRECTIONS

  1.  In large skillet, toast pepitas over medium-high heat until lightly brown and transfer to a plate to cool.
  2.  Peel and pull apart the Clementines and Kiwis
  3. Get a large bowl and whisk the yogurt, lemon juice, honey, oil, and poppy seeds.