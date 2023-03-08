KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week’s Price Chopper Kitchen, Toni whips up another delicious recipe. Learn how to make a healthy and delicious fruit-filled salad.
KIWI, CLEMENTINE & BLACKBERRY SALAD WITH CREAMY POPPY SEED DRESSING
Prep: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup – Unsalted Pepitas
- 1/2 cup – Plain, Nonfat Greek Yogurt
- 2 Tbsp – Raw Honey
- 2 Tbsp – Fresh Lemon Juice
- 1 Tbsp – Grapeseed Oil
- 1 tsp – Poppy Seeds
- 2 Clementines
- 2 Kiwis
- 4 and 1/2 cups – Spring Mix Salad Greens
- 1 and 1/2 cups – Halved Blackberries
DIRECTIONS
- In large skillet, toast pepitas over medium-high heat until lightly brown and transfer to a plate to cool.
- Peel and pull apart the Clementines and Kiwis
- Get a large bowl and whisk the yogurt, lemon juice, honey, oil, and poppy seeds.