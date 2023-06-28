KANSAS CITY, Mo – In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN, Toni whips up a delicious dessert, Lemon-Pistachio Shortbread Dippers with Blueberry Sauce. Watch as she gives you a step-by-step guide. Try it for yourself using the recipe below.
Lemon-Pistachio Shortbread Dippers with Blueberry Sauce
Serves: 12
Prep: 15 minutes plus freezing and cooling
Bake: 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup whole wheat flour
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- 1 cup raw cane sugar
- 1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks), softened
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. lemon zest
- ½ cup chopped lightly salted roasted pistachios
- 2 cups powdered sugar plus additional for garnish (optional)
- 2/3 cup blueberries
DIRECTIONS
- Line 13 x 9-inch baking dish with parchment paper so that paper extends about 2 inches over sides of dish. In medium bowl, whisk flours and salt.
- In large bowl, with mixer on medium speed, beat cane sugar and butter 2 minutes or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl occasionally. Add 1 teaspoon lemon juice, vanilla extract and lemon zest; beat 1 minute or until incorporated. With mixer on low speed, beat in flour mixture in 2 additions until incorporated, scraping down bowl between additions. Add pistachios; beat 30 seconds or until incorporated. Press dough into bottom of prepared dish; freeze 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350°; line 2 rimmed baking pans with parchment paper. Using overhanging sides of paper in dish, transfer dough to cutting board; remove paper and cut into 36 (3 x 1-inch) rectangles. Place rectangles 2 inches apart on prepared pans; bake 20 minutes or until edges are lightly browned, rotating pans once halfway through baking. Cool dippers 5 minutes on pans; transfer to wire rack to cool completely. Makes 36 dippers.
- In blender, purée powdered sugar, blueberries and remaining 2 teaspoons lemon juice on high until smooth, scraping down blender occasionally. Makes about 1 cup.
Dust dippers with powdered sugar, if desired; serve with Blueberry Sauce.