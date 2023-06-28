KANSAS CITY, Mo – In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN, Toni whips up a delicious dessert, Lemon-Pistachio Shortbread Dippers with Blueberry Sauce. Watch as she gives you a step-by-step guide. Try it for yourself using the recipe below.

Lemon-Pistachio Shortbread Dippers with Blueberry Sauce

Serves: 12

Prep: 15 minutes plus freezing and cooling

Bake: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup whole wheat flour

½ tsp. kosher salt

1 cup raw cane sugar

1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks), softened

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. lemon zest

½ cup chopped lightly salted roasted pistachios

2 cups powdered sugar plus additional for garnish (optional)

2/3 cup blueberries

DIRECTIONS

Line 13 x 9-inch baking dish with parchment paper so that paper extends about 2 inches over sides of dish. In medium bowl, whisk flours and salt.

In large bowl, with mixer on medium speed, beat cane sugar and butter 2 minutes or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl occasionally. Add 1 teaspoon lemon juice, vanilla extract and lemon zest; beat 1 minute or until incorporated. With mixer on low speed, beat in flour mixture in 2 additions until incorporated, scraping down bowl between additions. Add pistachios; beat 30 seconds or until incorporated. Press dough into bottom of prepared dish; freeze 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350°; line 2 rimmed baking pans with parchment paper. Using overhanging sides of paper in dish, transfer dough to cutting board; remove paper and cut into 36 (3 x 1-inch) rectangles. Place rectangles 2 inches apart on prepared pans; bake 20 minutes or until edges are lightly browned, rotating pans once halfway through baking. Cool dippers 5 minutes on pans; transfer to wire rack to cool completely. Makes 36 dippers.

In blender, purée powdered sugar, blueberries and remaining 2 teaspoons lemon juice on high until smooth, scraping down blender occasionally. Makes about 1 cup.

Dust dippers with powdered sugar, if desired; serve with Blueberry Sauce.