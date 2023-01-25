KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gather around the kitchen table because dinner is served! Here’s a step-by-step guide to making a Slow Cooker Meatball Ravioli Casserole. Find this recipe, and great deals, at mypricechopper.com

SERVINGS: Serves 4-6

PREP TIME: 15 m

COOK TIME: 6-8 h in a slow cooker

INGREDIENTS:

● 2 (16-ounce) packs frozen cheese ravioli

● 1 (45-ounce) jar pasta sauce

● 1 (45-55 count) bag meatballs

● 1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk

● 1 cup shredded Italian cheese

DIRECTIONS

1. Spray or oil your slow cooker insert.

2. Pour a third of the pasta sauce over the bottom of the slow cooker

3. Toss in half the frozen meatballs and pour half the evaporated milk over the top.

4. Toss in half the ravioli and repeat the layers you just completed.

5. Pour the remaining sauce over the top.

6. Cover and cook on Low for 6-8 hours.

7. 20 minutes before serving, sprinkle on the Italian cheeses, cover and allow to melt.