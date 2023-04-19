KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN recipe, Toni whips up Mini Taco Cups. Find this recipe, and great deals, at mypricechopper.com.
Prep: 30 minutes
Bake: 15 minutes
Serves: 8
INGREDIENTS
● Nonstick cooking spray
● 8 ounces wild mushrooms such as oyster, shiitake and/or baby bella
● ½ pound ground beef
● 1 ½ Tbsp. taco seasoning
● 6 (6-inch) corn tortillas, quartered
● ¼ cup shredded Mexican cheese blend
● ½ cup chopped tomato
● ½ cup thinly sliced romaine lettuce
● ¼ cup thawed frozen corn
● 1 green onion, sliced
● ¼ cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 375°. Spray 24-cup mini muffin pan with cooking spray. In food processor, pulse mushrooms until small pieces remain.
2. Heat large skillet over medium-high heat; spray with cooking spray. Add mushrooms; cook 5 minutes or until moisture is released, stirring occasionally. Add beef; cook 8 minutes or until browned, breaking up beef with side of spoon. Stir in taco seasoning and 1/2 cup water; cook 2 minutes or until liquid is absorbed, stirring occasionally.
3. Press 1 tortilla quarter into each prepared muffin cup; fill cups with beef mixture and cheese. Bake 15 minutes or until cheese melts and tortillas are crisp; serve topped with remaining ingredients. Makes 24 taco cups.