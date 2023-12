KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This fruity champagne punch makes for a perfect cocktail to celebrate the New Years with. This recipe is featured in the Holiday Gatherings 2022 for Price Chopper. Get the ingredients and toast to 2024 at mypricechopper.com today.

DIRECTIONS

In large punch bowl, stir orange liqueur, raspberry liqueur, and juices. Just before serving, stir in Champagne and ginger ale; garnish punch with cranberries and lime peel twists. Makes about 8 cups