KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Toni Talley is testing out a super easy recipe in the Price Chopper Kitchen. Simply and delicious, try this Oven Roasted Asparagus with Citrus Ricotta as a side dish.
Oven Roasted Asparagus with Citrus Ricotta
Prep: 15 minutes
Grill : 6 minutes
Serves: 8
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups whole milk ricotta cheese
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest plus additional for garnish (optional)
- 1 teaspoon orange zest plus additional for garnish (optional)
- 3 bunches asparagus, trimmed
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat Oven to 425 Degrees
- In medium bowl, stir cheese, lemon juice, orange juice, lemon zest and orange zest. Makes about 2 cups.
- In large bowl, toss asparagus, oil, salt and pepper. Place asparagus on a single layer cooking sheet; cook 612-15 minutes or until tender-crisp. Makes about 6 cups.
- Serve asparagus topped with cheese mixture garnished with lemon and orange zests, if desired.