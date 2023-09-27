KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Toni Talley is testing out a super easy recipe in the Price Chopper Kitchen. Simply and delicious, try this Oven Roasted Asparagus with Citrus Ricotta as a side dish.

Oven Roasted Asparagus with Citrus Ricotta

Prep: 15 minutes

Grill : 6 minutes

Serves: 8

INGREDIENTS

2 cups whole milk ricotta cheese

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh orange juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest plus additional for garnish (optional)

1 teaspoon orange zest plus additional for garnish (optional)

3 bunches asparagus, trimmed

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

Preheat Oven to 425 Degrees In medium bowl, stir cheese, lemon juice, orange juice, lemon zest and orange zest. Makes about 2 cups. In large bowl, toss asparagus, oil, salt and pepper. Place asparagus on a single layer cooking sheet; cook 612-15 minutes or until tender-crisp. Makes about 6 cups. Serve asparagus topped with cheese mixture garnished with lemon and orange zests, if desired.