KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week's PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN recipe, Toni whips up Parchment Packet Asian Chicken & Vegetables.
Serves: 4
Prep: 15 minutes
Bake: 40 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups baby carrots
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- ¾ cup thawed frozen shelled edamame
- ½ cup less-sodium teriyaki marinade & sauce
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 6 ounces each)
- ½ tsp. ground red pepper (optional)
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 375°. In large bowl, toss carrots, broccoli, edamame and 1/4 cup marinade.
- Cut 4 (18 x 12-inch) sheets parchment paper. Place 1 parchment sheet lengthwise on work surface; on right side of sheet, layer 1/4 of the vegetable mixture and 1 chicken breast. Brush chicken with 1 tablespoon marinade; sprinkle with ground red pepper, if desired. Fold left side of parchment sheet over chicken and vegetable mixture; fold edges several times to seal tightly. Repeat to make 3 more packets.
- Place packets on rimmed baking pan; bake 40 minutes or until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165°. With kitchen shears, cut an “X” in top of packets, then carefully pull back parchment to let steam escape.
Chef Tip
Serve chicken and vegetables over frozen steam-in-bag brown rice or cauliflower rice pilaf.