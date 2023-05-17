KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN, Toni whips up a delicious entre that packs a powerful punch! See for yourself how to make the Parchment Packet Ricotta & Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Chicken, and get the scoop on great deals going on now!

Parchment Packet Ricotta & Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Chicken

Serves: 4

Prep: 15 minutes

Bake: 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 can (15.5 ounces) reduced sodium cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups chopped kale

1/2 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. ground black pepper

1/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

¼ cup sun-dried tomato pesto

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 6 ounces each)

½ tsp. crushed red pepper (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375°. In medium bowl, toss beans, kale, salt and black pepper. In small bowl, stir cheese and pesto. Cut 4 (18 x 12-inch) sheets parchment paper. Place 1 parchment sheet lengthwise on work surface; on right side of sheet, layer 1/4 of the bean mixture and 1 chicken breast. Spread chicken with 1/4 of the cheese mixture; sprinkle with crushed red pepper, if desired. Fold left side of parchment sheet over chicken and bean mixture; fold edges several times to seal tightly. Repeat to make 3 more packets. Place packets on rimmed baking pan; bake 40 minutes or until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165°. With kitchen shears, cut an “X” in top of packets, then carefully pull back parchment to let steam escape.

Chef Tip: Serve packets with zucchini spirals.

DESCRIPTION

Looking for a quick and easy dinner that’s bursting with flavor? This recipe contains juicy chicken, creamy ricotta, and a punch of tangy sun-dried tomato pesto that’s sure to become a new favorite. Plus, cooking it in parchment paper makes for easy cleanup and adds a touch of elegance to your presentation.