KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this week’s PRICE CHOPPER KITCHEN, Toni whips up a delicious entre that packs a powerful punch! See for yourself how to make the Parchment Packet Ricotta & Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Chicken, and get the scoop on great deals going on now!
Parchment Packet Ricotta & Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Chicken
Serves: 4
Prep: 15 minutes
Bake: 40 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- 1 can (15.5 ounces) reduced sodium cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 cups chopped kale
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
- ¼ cup sun-dried tomato pesto
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 6 ounces each)
- ½ tsp. crushed red pepper (optional)
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 375°. In medium bowl, toss beans, kale, salt and black pepper. In small bowl, stir cheese and pesto.
- Cut 4 (18 x 12-inch) sheets parchment paper. Place 1 parchment sheet lengthwise on work surface; on right side of sheet, layer 1/4 of the bean mixture and 1 chicken breast. Spread chicken with 1/4 of the cheese mixture; sprinkle with crushed red pepper, if desired. Fold left side of parchment sheet over chicken and bean mixture; fold edges several times to seal tightly. Repeat to make 3 more packets.
- Place packets on rimmed baking pan; bake 40 minutes or until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165°. With kitchen shears, cut an “X” in top of packets, then carefully pull back parchment to let steam escape.
Chef Tip: Serve packets with zucchini spirals.
DESCRIPTION
Looking for a quick and easy dinner that’s bursting with flavor? This recipe contains juicy chicken, creamy ricotta, and a punch of tangy sun-dried tomato pesto that’s sure to become a new favorite. Plus, cooking it in parchment paper makes for easy cleanup and adds a touch of elegance to your presentation.